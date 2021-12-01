Polls close for more than dozen municipal races in metro Atlanta

“Her statement was, “I’m not going to pay everybody to stay at home,’” Avery said. “Well, you’re about the only government who didn’t do that.” Carr-Hurst did not respond to the AJC’s requests for comment.

An incumbent councilman in Stonecrest was also forced into a runoff. District 1 representative Jimmy Clanton Jr. is trying to fend off Tara Graves. Once the race proceeded to a runoff, Clanton began distancing himself from Mayor Jason Lary, who now faces federal charges related to an alleged scheme to steal COVID-19 relief funds.

Clanton previously said his perceived closed relationship with the embattled mayor has been a hinderance to his reelection bid. Graves said she plans to bring change to Stonecrest’s leadership, citing a lack of variety in businesses and transparency in business dealings.

“Since Stonecrest became a city, I can say I just see things going downhill, and I think people in the city can see that as well,” she previously told the AJC. “... We need things other than just a dollar store or a beauty supply store. Not to say those things are not great — it’s just that we need more in District 1.”

Two other mayoral incumbents are also fighting for reelection. Forest Park Mayor Angelyn Butler is running against Thomas Smith, and South Fulton Mayor William “Bill” Edwards faces off against Khalid Kamau.

Both mayors endured controversies of their own. Three former Forest Park police officers have sued Butler’s administration and claim they were fired because of their race — she denies those allegations. Edwards, South Fulton’s first mayor, faced removal in 2019 due to a controversial development deal, but an investigative hearing ended soon after without a vote. Kamau, a councilman at the time, advocated for Edwards’ removal.

Counties are expected to post voting results Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Please return to AJC.com for updates.

Metro Atlanta runoff elections

Duluth Council Post 4: Manfred Graeder, Brandon Odum

Fairburn Mayor: Mario Avery, Elizabeth Carr-Hurst (i)

Forest Park Mayor: Angelyne Butler (i), Thomas Smith

Marietta Council Ward 5: Reginald Copeland (i), Carlyle Kent

Milton Council District 1, Post 1: Jami Tucker, Andrea Verhoff

Peachtree City Mayor: Kim Learnard, Eric Imker

Peachtree City Council Post 4: Phil Crane, Frank Destadio

Roswell Council Post 5: Michael Dal Cerro, Will Morthland

South Fulton Mayor: William “Bill” Edwards (i), Khalid Kamau

South Fulton Council District 4: Naeema Gilyard (i), Jaceey Sebastian

Stonecrest Council District 1: Jimmy Clanton (i), Tara Graves

Suwanee Council Post 5: Pete Charpentier (i), David Martinez

Tucker Council District 2: Imani Barnes, Cara Schroeder