Polls close for more than dozen municipal races in metro Atlanta

While most eyes are set on Atlanta’s mayoral runoff, results will soon trickle in for candidates in other municipal races around the metro area.
Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday night in Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fayette, Fulton and Gwinnett counties, where there’s runoffs taking place. Voters in Atlanta got another hour before polls closed.
Four Southside mayors and nine council seats in metro Atlanta remained up in the air Tuesday night. So far, no runoff voting results have been reported.
In Fairburn, Mayor Elizabeth Carr-Hurst faces off with former mayor Mario Avery for the keys to the city. Avery nearly won outright on Nov. 2, but he was 17 votes shy, forcing the runoff.
Avery told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday morning that his campaign slogan is, “Let’s restore Fairburn’s good name. Let’s restore unity in our community.” Avery said residents are looking for more structured leadership in Fairburn, and he criticized Carr-Hurst’s controversial handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. She required city workers to report to their regular work sites at the onset of the pandemic, despite most cities allowing employees to work from home.
“Her statement was, “I’m not going to pay everybody to stay at home,’” Avery said. “Well, you’re about the only government who didn’t do that.” Carr-Hurst did not respond to the AJC’s requests for comment.
An incumbent councilman in Stonecrest was also forced into a runoff. District 1 representative Jimmy Clanton Jr. is trying to fend off Tara Graves. Once the race proceeded to a runoff, Clanton began distancing himself from Mayor Jason Lary, who now faces federal charges related to an alleged scheme to steal COVID-19 relief funds.
Clanton previously said his perceived closed relationship with the embattled mayor has been a hinderance to his reelection bid. Graves said she plans to bring change to Stonecrest’s leadership, citing a lack of variety in businesses and transparency in business dealings.
“Since Stonecrest became a city, I can say I just see things going downhill, and I think people in the city can see that as well,” she previously told the AJC. “... We need things other than just a dollar store or a beauty supply store. Not to say those things are not great — it’s just that we need more in District 1.”
Two other mayoral incumbents are also fighting for reelection. Forest Park Mayor Angelyn Butler is running against Thomas Smith, and South Fulton Mayor William “Bill” Edwards faces off against Khalid Kamau.
Both mayors endured controversies of their own. Three former Forest Park police officers have sued Butler’s administration and claim they were fired because of their race — she denies those allegations. Edwards, South Fulton’s first mayor, faced removal in 2019 due to a controversial development deal, but an investigative hearing ended soon after without a vote. Kamau, a councilman at the time, advocated for Edwards’ removal.
Counties are expected to post voting results Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Please return to AJC.com for updates.
Metro Atlanta runoff elections
Duluth Council Post 4: Manfred Graeder, Brandon Odum
Fairburn Mayor: Mario Avery, Elizabeth Carr-Hurst (i)
Forest Park Mayor: Angelyne Butler (i), Thomas Smith
Marietta Council Ward 5: Reginald Copeland (i), Carlyle Kent
Milton Council District 1, Post 1: Jami Tucker, Andrea Verhoff
Peachtree City Mayor: Kim Learnard, Eric Imker
Peachtree City Council Post 4: Phil Crane, Frank Destadio
Roswell Council Post 5: Michael Dal Cerro, Will Morthland
South Fulton Mayor: William “Bill” Edwards (i), Khalid Kamau
South Fulton Council District 4: Naeema Gilyard (i), Jaceey Sebastian
Stonecrest Council District 1: Jimmy Clanton (i), Tara Graves
Suwanee Council Post 5: Pete Charpentier (i), David Martinez
Tucker Council District 2: Imani Barnes, Cara Schroeder
