DeKalb commission race appears headed for a runoff

The race to succeed longtime DeKalb County Commissioner Jeff Rader appears headed to a runoff — one that won’t include the outgoing official’s preferred candidate.
With most votes tallied in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, none of the three candidates for the district that includes parts of the Decatur, Brookhaven and Atlanta areas had eclipsed the 50% mark required to avoid a runoff.
Marshall Orson (a longtime DeKalb school board member aiming to shift gears) and Lauren Alexander (a consultant and activist) were the top two vote-getters in the unofficial results.
If that holds, Orson and Alexander would face each other in a June runoff that, with no Republican candidates on the general election ballot, would determine DeKalb’s newest commissioner.
Michelle Long Spears would be on the outside looking in.
Long Spears, a consultant and former member of the DeKalb ethics board, was endorsed by Rader shortly after he announced his looming retirement. She more recently drew criticism from the local Democratic Party chairman and others after a forum in which she referred to 2020′s protests against police violence and white supremacy as a “racial uprising.”
Orson, meanwhile, has served on the DeKalb school board since 2002. He announced his candidacy for the commission before the current controversy over Druid Hills High School and other school district facilities reached a fever pitch, and was not among the board members who voted to fire now-former superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris.
Alexander is a Decatur resident and consultant that works with nonprofits and public health agencies. She’s a political newcomer who campaigned in part on the need for fresh leadership in DeKalb; she also has backing from Elizabeth Wilson, Decatur’s first Black mayor.
Incumbents win big
The two incumbent DeKalb County commissioners on Tuesday’s ballots — District 3′s Larry Johnson and Super District 7′s Lorraine Cochran-Johnson — soundly defeated challengers in their Democratic primaries.
There are no Republican candidates on November’s ballot for those races either, meaning Johnson is set to serve a sixth term in office and Cochran-Johnson will serve a second.
About the Author