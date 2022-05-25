DeKalb commission race appears headed for a runoff

Explore AJC elections results

Long Spears, a consultant and former member of the DeKalb ethics board, was endorsed by Rader shortly after he announced his looming retirement. She more recently drew criticism from the local Democratic Party chairman and others after a forum in which she referred to 2020′s protests against police violence and white supremacy as a “racial uprising.”

Orson, meanwhile, has served on the DeKalb school board since 2002. He announced his candidacy for the commission before the current controversy over Druid Hills High School and other school district facilities reached a fever pitch, and was not among the board members who voted to fire now-former superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris.

Alexander is a Decatur resident and consultant that works with nonprofits and public health agencies. She’s a political newcomer who campaigned in part on the need for fresh leadership in DeKalb; she also has backing from Elizabeth Wilson, Decatur’s first Black mayor.

Incumbents win big

The two incumbent DeKalb County commissioners on Tuesday’s ballots — District 3′s Larry Johnson and Super District 7′s Lorraine Cochran-Johnson — soundly defeated challengers in their Democratic primaries.

There are no Republican candidates on November’s ballot for those races either, meaning Johnson is set to serve a sixth term in office and Cochran-Johnson will serve a second.