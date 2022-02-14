Long-running Dunwoody festival to return this spring

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the onset of COVID-19, and its 2021 event took place in August after being delayed. In addition to carnival rides, the festival features food and beverage vendors, pony rides, a petting zoo, a Dunwoody Idol contest and a country store.

The festival, which now attracts more than 30,000 attendees, began as a relief effort for families affected by a tornado in 1998. Since then, the event has taken place 22 times and become a springtime staple for the north DeKalb County city.