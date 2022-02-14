Hamburger icon
Long-running Dunwoody festival to return this spring

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

A five-day Dunwoody festival will return to its normal springtime schedule after the COVID-19 pandemic changed the event’s plans for the past two years.

The Lemonade Days Festival will return in April and feature multiple days of carnival rides and family fun, according to a news release. The festival is scheduled for April 20 through 24 at Brook Run Park. It is the primary fundraiser for the Dunwoody Preservation Trust, a nonprofit that works to preserve the area’s history and maintain several protected properties.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the onset of COVID-19, and its 2021 event took place in August after being delayed. In addition to carnival rides, the festival features food and beverage vendors, pony rides, a petting zoo, a Dunwoody Idol contest and a country store.

The festival, which now attracts more than 30,000 attendees, began as a relief effort for families affected by a tornado in 1998. Since then, the event has taken place 22 times and become a springtime staple for the north DeKalb County city.

The Lemonade Days Festival will take place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. for its first three days (April 20 through 22), and it’ll be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on April 23 and noon to 6 p.m. on April 24. Wristbands for unlimited rides are available for $20 on April 20 and 21, and they’ll cost $25 on the other three days. Single ride tickets can be purchased for $1.25.

For more information, visit dunwoodylemonadedays.org.

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers DeKalb County for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

