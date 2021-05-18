5-day festival will return to Dunwoody this summer

After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dunwoody’s Lemonade Days Festival will take place this summer.
The five-day festival, typically held in April, will return in mid-August, according to the Dunwoody Preservation Trust, a nonprofit that hosts the annual event. The 2019 festival was its 20th anniversary.
The event will feature more than 30 carnival rides, a petting zoo, more than 20 food vendors and a 5K run, according to the Preservation Trusts’ website. Admission is free, but each individual ride costs $1. A wristband for unlimited rides can be purchased for $20 or $25, depending on the day.
No information on COVID-19 precautions was listed on the Preservation Trusts’ website. Dunwoody’s mask mandate, which has been in place for more than a year, expired last Friday after confirmed COVID-19 case numbers dropped below the state’s threshold requirement — 100 confirmed cases for every 100,000 people over a two-week period.
“With no city ordinance, it will be up to (Dunwoody Preservation Trust) to decide on masks and distancing messaging,” the city’s spokeswoman said in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Of course, if the pandemic takes an unexpected turn, things could change. But we don’t anticipate that.”
The Lemonade Days Festival is the nonprofits largest fundraiser, and the proceeds go towards “historic preservation, community celebration and education,” according to its website. The organization manages several historic properties throughout the north DeKalb County city.
This year’s event will take place at Brook Run Park, located at 4770 North Peachtree Road, from Aug. 18 to 22. The festival will take place from 4 to 10 p.m. on the first three days, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 21 and noon to 10 p.m. on Aug. 22.
More information is available at dunwoodypreservationtrust.org/lemonade-days.