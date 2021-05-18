5-day festival will return to Dunwoody this summer

The five-day festival, typically held in April, will return in mid-August, according to the Dunwoody Preservation Trust, a nonprofit that hosts the annual event. The 2019 festival was its 20th anniversary.

The event will feature more than 30 carnival rides, a petting zoo, more than 20 food vendors and a 5K run, according to the Preservation Trusts’ website. Admission is free, but each individual ride costs $1. A wristband for unlimited rides can be purchased for $20 or $25, depending on the day.