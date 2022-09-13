BreakingNews
U.S. inflation slows for 2nd month but remains stubbornly high
Local YMCA names food pantry in DeKalb commissioner’s honor

The Wade Walker YMCA recently named its new food pantry after DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw (center). SPECIAL PHOTO

The Wade Walker YMCA recently named its new food pantry after DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw (center). SPECIAL PHOTO

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A local YMCA recently named its new food pantry in honor of DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw, whose contributions during the pandemic helped feed thousands.

Since 2020, Bradshaw has allocated a total of $100,000 of discretionary COVID-19 relief funds to the Wade Walker YMCA. The Rockbridge Road facility recently shifted its food distribution program to an on-site pantry, which it christened late last week.

“I am a strong supporter of the work of the YMCAs in our communities,” Bradshaw said in a news release. “That is why I allocated funds to both the Wade Walker YMCA in Stone Mountain and the Decatur YMCA. The naming of the food pantry in my honor is not anything that I sought or expected. Therefore, I am deeply humbled and honored by this recognition.”

ExploreDeKalb sets advance voting schedule, locations

In 2020 and 2021, the Wade Walker YMCA provided nearly 23,000 meals and 19,000 boxes of groceries to DeKalb residents in need. Its new “high-quality” food pantry includes refrigerator and freezer space.

“It is because of his generous support that we fulfilled this dream of having a pantry that will serve any one in need in our community, as such it is our distinct privilege to dedicate and name this food pantry in honor of Commissioner Steve Bradshaw,” Lorna Loh, executive director of Wade Walker YMCA, said in a press release.

For more information on the food pantry, including hours of operation, call 678-781-9622.

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

