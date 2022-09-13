Local YMCA names food pantry in DeKalb commissioner’s honor

Since 2020, Bradshaw has allocated a total of $100,000 of discretionary COVID-19 relief funds to the Wade Walker YMCA. The Rockbridge Road facility recently shifted its food distribution program to an on-site pantry, which it christened late last week.

“I am a strong supporter of the work of the YMCAs in our communities,” Bradshaw said in a news release. “That is why I allocated funds to both the Wade Walker YMCA in Stone Mountain and the Decatur YMCA. The naming of the food pantry in my honor is not anything that I sought or expected. Therefore, I am deeply humbled and honored by this recognition.”