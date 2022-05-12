Latest numbers on Georgians who have died or been ill with coronavirus

President Joe Biden on Thursday lowered White House flags to half-staff to mark 1 million coronavirus deaths in the U.S. since the pandemic began. Georgia passed 30,000 deaths from coronavirus on March 4. Here are the latest numbers of deaths and cases in the state.
31,693 — The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Georgia since the onset of the pandemic, according to the state Department of Public Health.
2 million — Georgia has confirmed 1,962,028 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. This is only known COVID-19 infections, so it does not include undiagnosed cases or those confirmed with at-home tests.
112,706 — The number of hospitalizations in Georgia due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, nearly 16,000 severe infections led to hospital ICU admissions, according to the DPH.
4.5 — The average daily number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Georgia during April. In March, the daily average was 17.2 deaths, nearly four times as high.
390 — The number of people hospitalized in Georgia as of May 11 who had COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency. Last month, the number of daily hospitalizations dipped below 400 for the first time since the metric was made available in April 2020.
