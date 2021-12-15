International shipping company chooses Dunwoody for its North American HQ

Hapag-Lloyd will invest $18 million and create 250 jobs when it locates its new headquarters in Dunwoody, according to a Monday news release by the Georgia Department of Economic Development. The shipping giant already has a presence in Georgia, with more than 500 employees across the state.

“Logistics is an innate part of Georgia’s economic prowess. From sea and rail to air and road, the state’s economy has long been connected to the movement of goods and people,” Pat Wilson, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, said in the release. “We are extremely excited to bring one of the most important companies in the logistics industry to the state, joining a robust family of international companies that call Georgia home.”