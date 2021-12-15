International shipping company chooses Dunwoody for its North American HQ

A large German shipping company is bringing its North American headquarters to metro Atlanta.
Hapag-Lloyd will invest $18 million and create 250 jobs when it locates its new headquarters in Dunwoody, according to a Monday news release by the Georgia Department of Economic Development. The shipping giant already has a presence in Georgia, with more than 500 employees across the state.
“Logistics is an innate part of Georgia’s economic prowess. From sea and rail to air and road, the state’s economy has long been connected to the movement of goods and people,” Pat Wilson, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, said in the release. “We are extremely excited to bring one of the most important companies in the logistics industry to the state, joining a robust family of international companies that call Georgia home.”
Hapag-Lloyd, based in Hamburg, Germany, will open a new 125,000-square-foot headquarters at Three Ravinia in Dunwoody by summer 2022, the release said. The company will hire for positions in several departments, including finance, human resources and information technology services.
“We are so pleased to welcome Hapag-Lloyd and their team members to Dunwoody,” Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said in the release. “We appreciate our longstanding partnership with the State of Georgia and DeKalb County as we continue to grow the Dunwoody Perimeter Market.”
Anyone interested in applying to Hapag-Lloyd should contact CareersUSA@hlag.com for more information.
About the Author