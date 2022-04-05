Here’s where you can vote early for the May primary election in DeKalb

DeKalb County has finalized its list of early voting locations and absentee ballot drop boxes.
The county’s election board recently approved 13 early voting locations and six drop box spots for the May 24 primary election at a recent meeting. DeKalb Elections Director Keisha Smith said redistricting had nothing to do with any relocated early voting precincts.
Residents will have a lot to consider during the primary election. There’s multiple DeKalb Board of Education races and three DeKalb commission seats on the ballot. There are federal races for Congress in addition to statewide races and those for the state Legislature. Stonecrest residents will also have a special election for mayor to fill the rest of Jason Lary’s term after he resigned to plead guilty to federal fraud charges.
Advanced voting will begin May 2 and end May 20. Early voting locations will be open on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Here are DeKalb’s early voting locations:
• Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088
• Bessie Branham Recreation Center, 2051 Delano Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30317
• Briarwood Recreation Center, 2235 Briarwood Way NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
• Browns Mill Recreation Center, 5101 Browns Mill Road, Stonecrest, GA 30329
• County Line-Ellenwood Library, 4331 River Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294
• DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections, 4380 Memorial Drive #300, Decatur, GA 30032
• Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338
• Emory University, 1599 Clifton Road, Atlanta, GA
• New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road, Stonecrest, GA 30038
• North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341
• Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 LaVista Road, Tucker, GA 30084
• Wesley Chapel Branch Library, 2861 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30034
• The Gallery at South DeKalb, 2801 Candler Road, Decatur, GA 30034
Absentee ballots must be requested by May 13. Visit dekalbcountyga.gov/voter-registration-elections/absentee-information fore more information. The deadline to submit an absentee ballot is 7 p.m. May 24.
Here are the county’s drop box locations for absentee ballots:
• Briarwood Recreation Center, 2235 Briarwood Way NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
• DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections, 4380 Memorial Drive #300, Decatur, GA 30032
• Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338
• New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road, Stonecrest, GA 30038
• Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 LaVista Road, Tucker, GA 30084
• The Gallery at South DeKalb, 2801 Candler Road, Decatur, GA 30034
For polling location information, visit your My Voter page at the Georgia Secretary of State’s website at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
