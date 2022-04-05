Here’s where you can vote early for the May primary election in DeKalb

The county’s election board recently approved 13 early voting locations and six drop box spots for the May 24 primary election at a recent meeting. DeKalb Elections Director Keisha Smith said redistricting had nothing to do with any relocated early voting precincts.

Residents will have a lot to consider during the primary election. There’s multiple DeKalb Board of Education races and three DeKalb commission seats on the ballot. There are federal races for Congress in addition to statewide races and those for the state Legislature. Stonecrest residents will also have a special election for mayor to fill the rest of Jason Lary’s term after he resigned to plead guilty to federal fraud charges.