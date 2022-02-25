New DeKalb commission maps pass; senator still pursuing bigger changes

Under Jones’ plan, lines would be redrawn to create a total of seven smaller districts.

The senator originally put forth his plan, which would require a public referendum, as part of the decennial redistricting process. But he has since divorced it from that more time sensitive effort.

Should the bill pass, it would trigger a November referendum. If that were approved by DeKalb voters, changes would be in place for the 2024 election cycle.

The current legislative session is scheduled to end April 4.