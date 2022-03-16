Three DeKalb school board races take shape for May 24 ballot

The DeKalb County Board of Education will have at least one new member this year, after longtime board member Marshall Orson announced a bid for the county commission.
Two other board seats — currently filled by Diijon DaCosta and Allyson Gevertz — are contested.
The candidates for Orson’s District 2 seat, representing parts of northwest DeKalb, are Steven Bowden, Wendy Hamilton, Whitney McGinniss and Candice McKinley.
Gevertz in District 4 represents the northeastern portion of the county. She is challenged by Bonnie Chappell.
DaCosta is currently the vice chair of the board and represents District 6, in the eastern part of the county. His challengers are Janet Hughes and Venola Mason.
Residents will cast their votes in the primary election on May 24. Runoff elections will be June 21.
DeKalb school board races are nonpartisan. Residents can vote only for the representative in their district.
About the Author