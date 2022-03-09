Outgoing DeKalb commissioner endorses potential successor

Candidate qualifying for this year’s election cycle continues through the end of the week. But as of Tuesday, Spears was the only person who had signed on to try and succeed Rader in District 2, which covers parts of the Atlanta, Brookhaven, Decatur and Druid Hills areas in northwestern DeKalb.

Spears is the founder and CEO of an “international social impact consulting firm” called NP Voice, which offers fundraising and strategy support to nonprofit organizations. In addition to her recent service on DeKalb’s reconstituted Board of Ethics, she is also a graduate of Leadership DeKalb.

A mother of three, she has master’s degrees in both business administration and public policy.

Spears said Wednesday that transparency, oversight, accountability and “a strong moral and ethical compass” would be top priorities as a commissioner.

“I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work for residents of our community starting on Day 1,” she said. “And like I have in all my work with dozens of nonprofits in our region ... I’ll be focused on bringing people together and uniting us behind a common vision to create a better DeKalb for all.”

Other commission seats on the ballot

Two other DeKalb commission seats are also on the ballot this election season.

Sitting commissioners Larry Johnson (District 3 in southwest DeKalb) and Lorraine Cochran-Johnson (Super District 7, which covers the eastern half of DeKalb) have already qualified to run for re-election — and will have challengers in May 24′s Democratic primary.

As of Tuesday, Andrew Walter Bell had qualified to challenge Johnson.

Gregory Adams, a former commissioner who lost to Cochran-Johnson in 2018, had signed up for a rematch. Another candidate named D. Marie Monroe had also qualified to run in District 7.