Gwinnett chairwoman honors ‘standard bearers’ in state of county speech

As her speech — co-hosted by the Gwinnett Chamber and the Council for Quality of Growth — neared an end, Hendrickson announced the county’s first-ever “standard bearer” awards.

The surprise announcement honored three groups whom the chairwoman said went out of their way to support the community in extraordinary times.

The honorees included Chef Hank Reid, whose organization Lettum Eat has provided high-quality meals to thousands of Gwinnett residents facing food insecurity during the pandemic.

Plaza Las Americas, a Lilburn-area strip mall and community center that has hosted vaccination events and worked with other organizations to promote digital literacy and academic achievement in the community, was also honored.

So was the county’s own grants division, which has led the the complex task of distributing millions of dollars in federal pandemic relief funds to individuals and entities across the Gwinnett.

“Facing new and familiar challenges, these groups made outstanding efforts to support our community,” Hendrickson said. “They are examples of the Gwinnett standard and always strive to do better for those around them.”