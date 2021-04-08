County closes on $23 million Gwinnett Place Mall purchase

The county bought 39 acres of the mall property for $23 million, including the main mall building. Anchor tenants Macy’s, Mega Mart and Beauty Master own their own property and will continue to operate.

The purchase was made by the Urban Redevelopment Agency of Gwinnett County. Plans for the mall property have not yet been made, but Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said the purchase “offers us an incredible opportunity to create a redevelopment that will serve every Gwinnett resident.”