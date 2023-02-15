Ex-DeKalb commissioner avoids prison time in federal extortion case

At trial, prosecutors presented evidence that the former commissioner demanded that a man named Reginald Veasley pay her $500 a month.

Veasley was a subcontractor on a multimillion-dollar contract tied to work on DeKalb County’s Snapfinger Creek Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant. Barnes Sutton allegedly extorted Veasley because she was upset another vendor — Veasley’s former employer — was not included on the project.

With help from a county staffer who was wearing a wire after being flipped by the FBI, Veasley ultimately paid Barnes Sutton a total of $1,000.

Barnes Sutton’s defense team, meanwhile, contended at trial that the payments were merely contributions to an “informal legal defense fund.”

The solicitations came during a period of DeKalb County governance defined by corruption and backroom deals, and authorities at the time were already investigating allegations involving the commissioner misusing a county purchasing card.

Barnes Sutton’s sentencing likely represents the last legal shoe to drop from an era in which several other officials and county employees were implicated by a special grand jury, faced criminal charges or both.