Dunwoody grants $400,000 through the Vulnerable Population Program

With a unanimous vote last month, the Dunwoody City Council approved $400,000 in CARES Act funding for the city’s Vulnerable Population Program, which provides grants to local not-for-profit organizations serving people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
The following organizations were awarded grants of $50,000 each to reimburse eligible expenses for individuals in the Dunwoody area who lost jobs, income, or were affected in other ways by the pandemic:
· Community Assistance Center: rent reimbursement for Dunwoody residents
· Corners Outreach: educational efforts, rent relief and food
· Family Promise of North Fulton/DeKalb: expenses for families for hotel rooms, childcare services and enhanced cleaning
· I Care Atlanta: food purchases, vehicle expenses for food donation pickups and deliveries
· Jewish Family & Career Services: mental health services and food pantry expansion
· Malachi’s Storehouse: food, increased freezer capacity and utility costs
· The Summit Counseling Center: client assistance funds
· Society of St. Vincent de Paul: rent/utility reimbursement for Dunwoody residents
“When I look at the list, I’m overwhelmed by the amount of care these organizations have given our community,” said Dunwoody City Councilman John Heneghan during the meeting. “This may be the best thing we’ve done all year in a lot of ways,” added Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch.
The not-for-profit organizations submitted applications that were reviewed by city staff before being presented to City Council. Eligible expenses date back to March 27, 2020.
Information: dunwoodyga.gov