Dunwoody grants $400,000 through the Vulnerable Population Program

· I Care Atlanta: food purchases, vehicle expenses for food donation pickups and deliveries

· Jewish Family & Career Services: mental health services and food pantry expansion

· Malachi’s Storehouse: food, increased freezer capacity and utility costs

· The Summit Counseling Center: client assistance funds

· Society of St. Vincent de Paul: rent/utility reimbursement for Dunwoody residents

“When I look at the list, I’m overwhelmed by the amount of care these organizations have given our community,” said Dunwoody City Councilman John Heneghan during the meeting. “This may be the best thing we’ve done all year in a lot of ways,” added Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch.

The not-for-profit organizations submitted applications that were reviewed by city staff before being presented to City Council. Eligible expenses date back to March 27, 2020.

Information: dunwoodyga.gov