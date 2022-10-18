ajc logo
Doraville’s Small Business Forum is Oct. 20

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
9 minutes ago

The city of Doraville Economic Development team is presenting a Small Business Forum from 3-4:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Serta Simmons Bedding, 2451 Industry Ave., Doraville.

Speaking at this quarterly forum will be Jay Gipson of The Gipson Company, who is the developer of Assembly Atlanta, about the progress and plans for Assembly Atlanta.

Assembly Atlanta is a mixed-use project on the site of the former 135-acre GM manufacturing plant in Doraville.

Phase I of this development is under construction, including 1 million square feet of studio, mill, office and warehouse space for use by Gray TV and NBCU for the production of major motion pictures, live tv and streaming shows for digital platforms produced by both Gray TV and NBCU, according to The Gipson Company’s website at gipsonco.com.

In addition, Gray TV and NBCU will develop mixed use for live, work and play on the remaining acreage that will be comprised of retail, office, hotel, residential and an e-gaming/conference center.

Completion is expected by June 1, 2023.

Another forum topic will be the city’s Small and Local Business Façade Improvement Project that is funded with a grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The event is free and open to the community.

Appetizers will be provided by The Gipson Company.

To register and for more information, contact bit.ly/3SMRROI.

