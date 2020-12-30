Doraville Planning Commission has open seat

With the election of Gerald Evans to the Doraville City Council, there is now an opening on the Doraville Planning Commission, according to a press release.
The commission “serves as an advisory board that provides recommendations to the City Council on such matters as zoning ordinance text amendments, property zoning changes, land use changes, conditional use permits, and variances.”
While everyone in the city is welcome to apply, city official said they would like to specifically encourage residents of Doraville’s District 1 to apply as the district now has no representation on the commission.
The Commission serves as an advisory board that provides recommendations to the City Council on such matters as zoning ordinance text amendments, property zoning changes, land use changes, conditional use permits, and variances. The Commission may also conduct research on other issues at the direction of the City Council. Commission meetings are typically held once a month and are open to the public to hear cases and provide comments to the Commission.
The body generally meets at 6 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the Doraville City Hall.
Information: doravillega.us