Doraville breaks ground on New Peachtree Road project

The City of Doraville broke ground for the New Peachtree Road Livable Centers Initiative (LCI) Project on July 26. The project consists of the construction of new pedestrian facilities by implementing a road diet along New Peachtree Road. This construction will also include asphalt resurfacing as well as landscape buffers and beautification features, according to a press release.
“I am happy we are finally starting this street scape initiative that was first envisioned more than a decade ago,” said Mayor Joseph Geierman. “New Peachtree Road’s upcoming face-lift is an important starting point for city council’s plans to rebuild Downtown Doraville into a walkable, vibrant mixed-use amenity for both residents and visitors.”
The road promises to be a much better place to walk and bike, with improved connection to the nearby Doraville MARTA station.
The $3 million project will cover a half-mile of New Peachtree, roughly between the MARTA station and I-285. The project is funded through the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Livable Centers Initiative and builds on a nearly decade old LCI planning study.
Here’s how New Peachtree will change:
- New sidewalks, street lights, and bicycle lanes will be installed.
- Portions of the street will be narrowed to two lanes, curb extensions with street trees will be installed, and on-street parking created. The goal is slowing traffic and boosting safety.
- New turn lanes will be added at key intersections to help traffic flow and improve safety.
The vision represents major change. The road now has five lanes of traffic including turn lanes, narrow sidewalks, no bike lanes, and no planters or street trees. Trying to cross the old New Peachtree on foot is virtually impossible.
City leaders hope the new New Peachtree will act as a catalyst for the downtown area. Neighboring Chamblee has already seen success with a vibrant, walkable area near its MARTA station.
The targeted completion date for the project is Summer 2022.