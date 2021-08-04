Doraville breaks ground on New Peachtree Road project

“I am happy we are finally starting this street scape initiative that was first envisioned more than a decade ago,” said Mayor Joseph Geierman. “New Peachtree Road’s upcoming face-lift is an important starting point for city council’s plans to rebuild Downtown Doraville into a walkable, vibrant mixed-use amenity for both residents and visitors.”

The road promises to be a much better place to walk and bike, with improved connection to the nearby Doraville MARTA station.