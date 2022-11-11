ajc logo
Disc golf course opens Nov. 12 at DeKalb Memorial Park

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

A public ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new 18-hole disc golf course at DeKalb Memorial Park, 381 Wilkerson Drive will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 12.

“We continue to look for ways to provide DeKalb County residents with new opportunities to engage in outdoor activities,” said DeKalb Parks Director Chuck Ellis.

“Over the last several years, disc golf has grown in popularity and we are happy to provide our community with this amenity at DeKalb Memorial Park,” Ellis added.

More than $70,000 was raised by the Intown Atlanta Disc Golf Club to complete the project in the park.

For more information, contact DeKalb Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs public relations specialist LaShanda Davis at 404-710-6331 or lsdavis@dekalbcountyga.gov.

Carolyn Cunningham
