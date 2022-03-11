Developer says new aquarium at Stonecrest mall is just the beginning

The following month, SeaQuest at Stonecrest opened, aiming to bring a tourist attraction to the the young city that’s about 20 miles east of Atlanta. SeaQuest advertises itself as an “educational land and sea adventure” with hands-on attractions and exhibits, and most of the company’s 10 locations are within shopping malls.

Caption SaVaughn Irons (left) and SeaQuest's Christina Johnsen hand feed fish during the opening of SeaQuest aquarium in The Mall ay Stonecrest. The new locations features more than 25,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor interactive adventures from across the globe, including exotic sea life, tropical birds, reptiles and more. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION. Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner Caption SaVaughn Irons (left) and SeaQuest's Christina Johnsen hand feed fish during the opening of SeaQuest aquarium in The Mall ay Stonecrest. The new locations features more than 25,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor interactive adventures from across the globe, including exotic sea life, tropical birds, reptiles and more. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION. Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner

Irons called SeaQuest the first phase of a two-step redevelopment vision for the property. He said the aquarium’s initial success allowed him to obtain financing for the second phase, which is estimated to cost $17 million.

“We were able to accomplish both phases of development with private dollars and without asking the taxpayers to fund this project,” Irons boasted in the release. Private Capital Investors and Socotra Capital, both based in California, were named as investors along with London-based Forum Partners.

Privi, which is a play on the words “privilege” and “privy,” will include a 50,000-square-foot food hall. It’ll be curated by Good Food & Company and will include an Atlanta Breakfast Club, a fine-dining restaurant, a rib and comedy joint, a sushi restaurant, a wine bar, a market and a hip-hop-themed karaoke spot, the release said.

The project’s retail components include a bookstore with a coffee shop, a home goods store and clothing stores. A cigar emporium is also being considered, the release said. The 18,000 square feet of incubator space will include meeting rooms, private offices and studio spaces for photography, podcasting and digital media productions.

The health and wellness complex will consist of a spa, an infrared sauna studio, a vitamin therapy medical institute, a mixed martial arts training and fitness center, a juice bar, a health food cafe and a space for family therapy, according to the release.

Renovations are expected to begin this spring, and the Privi building is already 85% leased, the release said. Specific tenants will be named at a later date. The first aspects of the project will open this summer, with the upper-level food hall being completed by spring 2023.

For more information, visit stonecrestresorts.com.