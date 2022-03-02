Stonecrest approves annexation for movie studio campus development

The land is zoned for light industrial use, and a 75-foot buffer would be preserved between nearby homes and the studio site. There were no public comments opposing the annexation request.

Battle also touted that “Steel Magnolias,” a romantic comedy series on Netflix, was filmed next to the 19-acre plot at a neighboring studio, NuGrounds Studios, which annexed into Stonecrest last April. Timothy Shaw, a Shaw DeKalb representative, said during a previous Stonecrest Planning Commission meeting that his company is in negotiations to acquire NuGrounds Studios to fold into the larger Stonecrest Studios project.

Battle said the studio campus would cater to smaller productions for streaming services rather than blockbuster productions.

“Their fear is that they get lost when they go over to the larger studios,” Battle said of companies like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

The developer did not include a timeline for when the full Stonecrest Studios campus is expected to be completed.