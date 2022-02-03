Developer aims to build massive logistics center in Stonecrest

IDI Logistics, an Atlanta-based real estate developer that specializes in logistics projects, touts that it manages 60 facilities and has developed 185 properties. A company representative declined to comment to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about the DRI application.

The facility is expected to span 1,904,300 square feet, according to the application. The Home Depot facility, touted by Gov. Brian Kemp and other state leaders as a pivotal development for the area, is about 615,000 square feet.

The company estimates the project will be completed by the end of 2024.

Stonecrest Acting City Manager Janice Allen Jackson told the AJC that elected officials have been briefed about the project, which she said “is a good sign of their willingness to partner with us.” She added the city’s primary role with the project will center around the rezoning process.

“As with all developments, we want to ensure that there is no adverse impact on the surrounding area and residents,” Jackson said, adding that there will be opportunities for public input. “At the same time, we would welcome new job opportunities to the community.”