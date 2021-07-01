Home Depot distribution center poised to open this summer in south DeKalb

The new Home Depot warehouses were a collaborative effort between the Georgia Department of Economic Development and several city and county governments. As part of the deal, Bartlett said Stonecrest had to purchase Stonecrest Industrial Way, which the City Council approved Monday. It’ll cost $2 million, which will be funded using special purpose local option sales tax funds.

“We’re excited to participate in something that’s going to benefit not just our residents, but also the state,” Bartlett said. “The job creation is important, and we’re happy to create good jobs within the City of Stonecrest.”

Trammell Crow Company developed the site and announced last August that the Home Depot warehouse will anchor a 300-plus acre industrial business park in Stonecrest. Further information on the multiphase project, which is called the Stonecrest Business Park, has not been released.

