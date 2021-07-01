Home Depot distribution center poised to open this summer in south DeKalb

A massive Home Depot distribution center that is expected to create dozens of jobs is nearly ready to open in Stonecrest.
The nearly 615,000-square foot supply chain center is poised to open in late July along Stonecrest Industrial Way, Stonecrest Economic Development Director Jonathan Bartlett said. The warehouse will act as storage for bulk and oversized deliveries for the Vinings-based home improvement giant.
Due to its proximity to I-20, the Stonecrest center will allow the company to directly ship large orders to homes and job sites throughout metro Atlanta.
“(Work) is still ongoing, but it’s substantially complete,” Bartlett told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The building is very much there. It’s massive.”
The Stonecrest facility was announced in April 2020 alongside two other Home Depot facilities — a large Locust Grove site that opened earlier this year and an East Point location expected to open later in 2021. In total, they’re expected to create about 1,000 jobs, which was a big economic announcement at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new Home Depot warehouses were a collaborative effort between the Georgia Department of Economic Development and several city and county governments. As part of the deal, Bartlett said Stonecrest had to purchase Stonecrest Industrial Way, which the City Council approved Monday. It’ll cost $2 million, which will be funded using special purpose local option sales tax funds.
“We’re excited to participate in something that’s going to benefit not just our residents, but also the state,” Bartlett said. “The job creation is important, and we’re happy to create good jobs within the City of Stonecrest.”
Trammell Crow Company developed the site and announced last August that the Home Depot warehouse will anchor a 300-plus acre industrial business park in Stonecrest. Further information on the multiphase project, which is called the Stonecrest Business Park, has not been released.