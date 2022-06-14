DeKalb’s next big food giveaway is this weekend

The event will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and boxes — which include Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs and chicken — will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. Juice boxes and single-serve cereal for children will also be available.

DeKalb has held similar events every month since May 2020, in an attempt to help address food insecurity fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The county has thus far distributed about 78,000 boxes of food, which has been purchased using federal relief funds.