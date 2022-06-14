DeKalb’s next big food giveaway is this weekend

DeKalb County will host its latest food giveaway this weekend, distributing a total of 5,000 boxes of meat and produce across seven different locations.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and boxes — which include Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs and chicken — will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. Juice boxes and single-serve cereal for children will also be available.
DeKalb has held similar events every month since May 2020, in an attempt to help address food insecurity fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The county has thus far distributed about 78,000 boxes of food, which has been purchased using federal relief funds.
Recent inflation has made the need even more dire, officials said.
“Metro Atlanta is experiencing the second highest inflation rates in the nation, and groceries are costing more and more every day,” DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said in a press release.
Locations for Saturday’s event are as follows:
- New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest
- Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road in Stone Mountain
- Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur
- Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way in Stonecrest
- The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd. in Decatur
- Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur
- Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker
