ajc logo
X

DeKalb’s next big food giveaway is this weekend

DeKalb County is hosting a Back-to-School food distribution on Saturday, July 24. COVID-19 vaccinations available at all locations. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
DeKalb County is hosting a Back-to-School food distribution on Saturday, July 24. COVID-19 vaccinations available at all locations. CONTRIBUTED

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

DeKalb County will host its latest food giveaway this weekend, distributing a total of 5,000 boxes of meat and produce across seven different locations.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and boxes — which include Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs and chicken — will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. Juice boxes and single-serve cereal for children will also be available.

DeKalb has held similar events every month since May 2020, in an attempt to help address food insecurity fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The county has thus far distributed about 78,000 boxes of food, which has been purchased using federal relief funds.

ExploreDeKalb approves runoff precinct changes, new advance voting location

Recent inflation has made the need even more dire, officials said.

“Metro Atlanta is experiencing the second highest inflation rates in the nation, and groceries are costing more and more every day,” DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said in a press release.

Locations for Saturday’s event are as follows:

  • New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest
  • Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road in Stone Mountain
  • Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur
  • Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way in Stonecrest
  • The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd. in Decatur
  • Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur
  • Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Editors' Picks
Tucker approves Chick-fil-A relocation despite resident, staff opposition1h ago
UPDATE: Man in custody after standoff prompts evacuations near North Point Mall
13m ago
Braves bringing up Phil Gosselin to help replace injured Ozzie Albies
1h ago
Abrams vows $50,000 base pay for teachers. Will that sway educator votes?
Abrams vows $50,000 base pay for teachers. Will that sway educator votes?
Braves win 12th straight game but lose Ozzie Albies to broken foot
13h ago
The Latest
Tucker approves Chick-fil-A relocation despite resident, staff opposition
1h ago
Free Care Kits at DeKalb libraries
Atlanta Hawks unveil new Good Neighbor Club at DeKalb recreation center
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top