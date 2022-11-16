ajc logo
DeKalb’s New Birth, partners to give away 2,000 turkeys on Thursday

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago
Witherite Law Group also distributing $20,000 in grocery gift cards Wednesday

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church will help giveaway 2,000 boxes of food — including Thanksgiving turkeys — to those in need on Thursday.

Co-hosted by the Witherite Law Group and radio station V-103, the event will start at 6 a.m. in the church’s parking lot, located at 6400 Woodrow Road in Lithonia. It is free and registration is not required.

Tickets for the meal boxes — which will include fresh fruit, vegetables and other shelf-stable food items — will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

“The COVID-19 pandemic marked both a global health and financial crisis that has exponentially increased food insecurities across the nation, that has since been compounded by rising food prices and inflation,” New Birth Senior Pastor Jamal Bryant said in a news release.

“We are thrilled to again partner with Witherite Law Group and V-103 as they have graciously and generously expanded their support to give even more families something to truly be thankful for this holiday season.”

Witherite and its affiliate 1-800-TruckWreck were also giving away 200 grocery gift cards worth $100 at two different locations on Wednesday.

Along with sponsors Majic 107.5 and HOT 107.9, the giveaways were scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wayfield Food at 2636 Max Cleland Blvd. in Lithonia, and 2 to 4 p.m. at the Wayfield Foods at 8777 Tara Blvd. in Jonesboro.

“This holiday season, we want to ease some of the financial strain so that people can enjoy each other without worrying about how to feed their families,” Witherite Law Group founder Amy Witherite said in a news release.

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Trump's 2024 run could complicate Walker's Senate runoff bid
