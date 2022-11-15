DeKalb sets early voting schedule for runoff, with plenty of caveats

The elections board also left the door open for early voting to be held on Saturday, Nov. 26.

That availability, though, will be contingent upon the outcome of a lawsuit filed Tuesday by Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and the Democratic Party of Georgia. They’re challenging the state’s interpretation of a law that secretary of state Brad Raffensperger says prohibits voting to be held on the Saturday after a holiday.

The law, passed in 2016, restricts Saturday voting if there’s a holiday within two days beforehand. Both Thanksgiving and the state holiday formerly known as Robert E. Lee’s Birthday fall immediately before Nov. 26.

Democrats, though, argue that the law applies only to regularly scheduled elections, not runoffs.

EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS AVAILABLE NOV. 28 - DEC. 2

More locations could be added. Voting also available at elections office on Sunday, Nov. 27.