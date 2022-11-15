ajc logo
DeKalb sets early voting schedule for runoff, with plenty of caveats

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

DeKalb County’s election board has set an early voting schedule for next month’s U.S. Senate runoff.

An initial version, at least.

At a minimum, the county will hold advance in-person voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day between Monday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Dec 2. Voting will definitely be offered at the same 15 advance locations offered during the general election, but officials left open the potential for as many as 10 additional sites to be available.

That decision will be made as staffing numbers and availability become clearer in coming days.

ExploreGeorgia sued over ban on Saturday voting ahead of U.S. Senate runoff

DeKalb will also offer voting on Sunday, Nov. 27. As things currently stand, that will only be available at the elections office on Memorial Drive and only from noon to 5 p.m. — unless staffing ultimately allows hours to be extended.

The elections board also left the door open for early voting to be held on Saturday, Nov. 26.

That availability, though, will be contingent upon the outcome of a lawsuit filed Tuesday by Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and the Democratic Party of Georgia. They’re challenging the state’s interpretation of a law that secretary of state Brad Raffensperger says prohibits voting to be held on the Saturday after a holiday.

The law, passed in 2016, restricts Saturday voting if there’s a holiday within two days beforehand. Both Thanksgiving and the state holiday formerly known as Robert E. Lee’s Birthday fall immediately before Nov. 26.

Democrats, though, argue that the law applies only to regularly scheduled elections, not runoffs.

EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS AVAILABLE NOV. 28 - DEC. 2

More locations could be added. Voting also available at elections office on Sunday, Nov. 27.

  • Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road in Stone Mountain
  • Bessie Branham Recreation Center, 2051 Delano Drive NE in Atlanta
  • Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur
  • Briarwood Recreation Center, 2235 Briarwood Way NE in Brookhaven
  • Clarkston Library, 951 N. Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston
  • Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody
  • County Line - Ellenwood Library, 4331 River Road in Ellenwood
  • Emory University, 1599 Clifton Road in Atlanta
  • DeKalb County elections office, 4380 Memorial Drive in Decatur
  • North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive in Chamblee
  • The Gallery at South DeKalb, 2801 Candler Road in Decatur
  • Former Sam’s Club building, 2994 Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest
  • Tucker Library, 5234 LaVista Road in Tucker
  • Wade Walker YMCA, 5605 Rockbridge Road SW in Stone Mountain
  • Wesley Chapel Library, 2861 Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

