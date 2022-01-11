DeKalb’s MLK weekend plans include giving away food, home COVID tests

At 9 a.m. on Monday, the county will set up at three different locations to distribute a total of 10,000 free COVID-19 test kits. They will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis and limited to one test per person.

Distribution will be held at The Gallery at South DeKalb (2801 Candler Road in Decatur), North DeKalb Mall (2050 Lawrenceville Highway in Decatur) and Plaza Fiesta (4166 Buford Highway in Atlanta).

Residents can stay in their car while picking up their test. Walk-ups are also welcome.

The event will be DeKalb’s second foray into giving away COVID tests. The county commission ratified Tuesday nearly $790,000 that helped purchase 5,000 tests that were distributed late last month.

It also approved another $1 million that will go toward the tests distributed this weekend.

The testing giveaway will be followed by the DeKalb NAACP’s 20th annual King Day Parade. The parade will start at noon at Green Pastures Christian Ministries (5455 Flat Shoals Parkway in Decatur) and end at MLK High School (3991 Snapfinger Road in Stonecrest).