DeKalb’s ban on new dollar stores extended for 11th time

The pandemic greatly delayed the production of that report, which ultimately found that dollar stores were comparable to convenience stores. Both “may have a greater impact on the health, safety, and welfare of the community than other types of businesses,” the study said.

“These findings suggest that it would be reasonable to subject [small box discount retailers] and convenience stores to similar zoning ordinances as a means of reducing negative social outcomes in the adjacent areas,” the study says.

Cochran-Johnson has also led the charge on legislation that would mandate surveillance cameras at convenience stores and any other businesses — including, potentially, dollar stores — that meet a certain threshold for crime-related incidents.

Commissioners are waiting for the county administration to develop a plan for the implementation and ongoing monitoring necessitated by such an ordinance, but a vote could be held soon.