DeKalb uses software from firm accused of poll worker data theft

The procurement was pursued on an emergency basis because officials were still waiting on county approval of their mid-year budget requests and elections were looming. The elections board voted to authorize director Keisha Smith to choose between Konnech and one other vendor, according to minutes of an Aug. 20 meeting.

In a statement provided to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, DeKalb elections officials said the county “took steps to mandate that its data be housed within the United States” before it executed the contract with Konnech.

The terms and cost of that contract were not immediately clear. The proposal Konnech submitted to the county offered a three-year licensing agreement valued at about $144,000, as well as a less expensive and more flexible subscription model.

The PollChief software is aimed at helping with assignments and scheduling and supervisors can use it to track payroll, inventory and training.

“DeKalb County poll workers can be assured that the department will take every precaution to safeguard their personal data,” the elections office’s statement said. “We are closely monitoring this matter as it develops, and we will determine our next steps as we learn more.”

Early voting for November’s elections begins Oct. 17.

Konnech has previously maintained that all of its data was stored stateside, according to media reports. In a recent statement, the company called Yu’s arrest on California-based charges a “wrongful detention.”

“Any LA County poll worker data that Konnech may have possessed was provided to it by LA County, and therefore could not have been ‘stolen’ as suggested,” the statement said.

The Associated Press reported that Konnech first contracted to work with Los Angeles County in 2020. Documents submitted to DeKalb County listed Detroit, Michigan; Fairfax County, Virginia; and St. Louis County, Missouri, as the company’s other current clients.