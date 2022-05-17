DeKalb urges voters to check polling location before election day

In a press release, the DeKalb elections office said about 56,500 voters in the county had their election day voting precinct changed due to this year’s redistricting. While DeKalb is notifying affected voters by mail and the Secretary of State’s office is also in the process of mailing new precinct cards, official communication may not arrive before the primary election on May 24.

“Because of changes dictated by SB 202, voters cannot cast a provisional ballot if they show up to vote at the incorrect precinct on Election Day unless it’s after 5 p.m.,” DeKalb elections board Dele Lowman Smith said in a news release. “Therefore, it is imperative that voters confirm their assigned precinct before they vote. We encourage them to check the My Voter Page or call our office at 404-298-4020.”