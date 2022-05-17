DeKalb urges voters to check polling location before election day

DeKalb County officials are urging voters to double check the location of their polling place ahead of election day.
In a press release, the DeKalb elections office said about 56,500 voters in the county had their election day voting precinct changed due to this year’s redistricting. While DeKalb is notifying affected voters by mail and the Secretary of State’s office is also in the process of mailing new precinct cards, official communication may not arrive before the primary election on May 24.
“Because of changes dictated by SB 202, voters cannot cast a provisional ballot if they show up to vote at the incorrect precinct on Election Day unless it’s after 5 p.m.,” DeKalb elections board Dele Lowman Smith said in a news release. “Therefore, it is imperative that voters confirm their assigned precinct before they vote. We encourage them to check the My Voter Page or call our office at 404-298-4020.”
» View sample ballots here.
Voters with questions can also stop by the DeKalb elections office at 4380 Memorial Drive in Decatur in person. The office is open between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The state-run My Voter Page is available at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Through Sunday, more than 25,000 DeKalb voters had already cast ballots in next week’s elections, which in addition to high-profile state and federal races include contests for the county commission and school board.
Early voting is available at 13 different sites and will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday. A map of DeKalb locations is included below; sites with absentee ballot dropboxes are shown in red.
Absentee ballots must be in a drop box or delivered to the elections office by 7 p.m. on election day.
