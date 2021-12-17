DeKalb releases latest local redistricting proposal

DeKalb gained a little over 72,000 new residents since 2010, bringing its current population up to about 764,000. The new target was to include about 152,000 people in each of the county’s five regular commission districts.

Under the latest proposed maps, all districts would be under 3% deviation from that target. The map’s total deviation would be about 5.44% — well below the mandated 10% deviation, but higher than the recommended “best practice” of 3%.

The county commission plans to vote on the proposed maps during its next meeting on Tuesday. From there, they would be submitted to the state’s reapportionment office.

That office would offer feedback before the county formally submits their proposed maps to local legislators.