DeKalb proposes property tax increase, schedules public hearings

DeKalb County government buildings. FILE PHOTO

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

DeKalb County officials have announced their intent to raise property taxes.

The county’s proposed 2022 millage rate — the multiplier used to calculate property taxes — would remain the same as last year’s. But due to increased property values, it would produce higher tax bills for most residents.

Officials said the proposed millage rate does not factor in the equalized homestead option sales tax (or EHOST) credits that many residents qualify for.

Three public hearings on the proposed tax rate will be held in coming weeks.

They will be held at both 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, and at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12.

Hearing are held remotely via Zoom and can be accessed by visiting https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/7753778046, calling 602-333-0032, or calling 888-270-9936 and entering conference code 217687.

More information about the county’s 2022 budget is available here.

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

