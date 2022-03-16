DeKalb police to give away gun locks at upcoming ‘safety fair’

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at South DeKalb Plaza, located at 2627 Candler Road in Decatur.

“We are asking everyone who owns a firearm and needs a gun lock to please come out and get one free of charge, no questions asked,” DeKalb police Chief Mirtha Ramos said in a news release. “We just want to do our part in keeping our community safe and we look forward to seeing everyone there.”