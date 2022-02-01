Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

DeKalb legislators to hold public hearings on local redistricting

03/05/2021 —Atlanta, Georgia — Rep. Karla Drenner (D-Avondale Estates) opposes HB 647 in the House Chambers on day 27 of the Georgia Legislative Session at the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

caption arrowCaption
03/05/2021 —Atlanta, Georgia — Rep. Karla Drenner (D-Avondale Estates) opposes HB 647 in the House Chambers on day 27 of the Georgia Legislative Session at the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

DeKalb County’s delegation to the state House of Representatives will hold a series of public meetings to discuss local redistricting.

A press release said DeKalb’s county commission will present its proposed maps during the initial meeting, scheduled for noon Wednesday. Those maps (which can be seen in full at the bottom of this article) make few significant changes to existing district lines.

But the upcoming discussions will take place as state Sen. Emanuel Jones leads work on a separate redistricting proposal that would significantly alter the shape of DeKalb’s local government.

ExploreProposal to eliminate DeKalb commission's super districts looming

For the last 30 years or so, the DeKalb Board of Commissioners has consisted of seven members: five district commissioners who each represent about one-fifth of the county, and two “super district” commissioners who each represent roughly one half of the county.

Super Districts 6 and 7 cover the western and eastern halves of the county, respectively, and overlap with regular districts, providing multiple representatives for every area of the county.

Jones, D-Decatur, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last week that he was working on a proposal that would eliminate super districts and redraw commission maps to include seven smaller districts. The status of that effort was not immediately clear Tuesday morning, but Jones previously said he would reveal his maps sometime this week.

The potential proposal has already raised some concerns.

Current Super Commissioner Ted Terry has expressed concerns about the seemingly rushed nature of such a significant change, which he said would be better suited for discussion by a county charter review commission.

Mary Hinkel, chair of the DeKalb Citizens Advocacy Council, shared similar worries this week, saying her group was “alarmed and mystified” by the lack of transparency.

Jones’ proposal “would eliminate super districts with little, if any, public discussion,” Hinkel wrote in a statement provided to the AJC. “This is extremely disturbing.”

Ed Williams, leader of the local watchdog group Concerned Citizens for Effective Government, went a step further. He argued that eliminating super districts would leave all DeKalb residents with one representative on the commission instead of two — which would constitute a change of government significant enough to require a public referendum.

DEKALB HOUSE DELEGATION REDISTRICTING PUBLIC HEARINGS

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Gallery at South DeKalb mall sold for $19M
2h ago
Brookhaven approves plan for restaurants, townhomes around intersection
3h ago
Tucker tree transfer from Wynne’s Orchard to be delayed
16h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top