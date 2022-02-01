DeKalb legislators to hold public hearings on local redistricting

DeKalb County’s delegation to the state House of Representatives will hold a series of public meetings to discuss local redistricting.
A press release said DeKalb’s county commission will present its proposed maps during the initial meeting, scheduled for noon Wednesday. Those maps (which can be seen in full at the bottom of this article) make few significant changes to existing district lines.
But the upcoming discussions will take place as state Sen. Emanuel Jones leads work on a separate redistricting proposal that would significantly alter the shape of DeKalb’s local government.
For the last 30 years or so, the DeKalb Board of Commissioners has consisted of seven members: five district commissioners who each represent about one-fifth of the county, and two “super district” commissioners who each represent roughly one half of the county.
Super Districts 6 and 7 cover the western and eastern halves of the county, respectively, and overlap with regular districts, providing multiple representatives for every area of the county.
Jones, D-Decatur, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last week that he was working on a proposal that would eliminate super districts and redraw commission maps to include seven smaller districts. The status of that effort was not immediately clear Tuesday morning, but Jones previously said he would reveal his maps sometime this week.
The potential proposal has already raised some concerns.
Current Super Commissioner Ted Terry has expressed concerns about the seemingly rushed nature of such a significant change, which he said would be better suited for discussion by a county charter review commission.
Mary Hinkel, chair of the DeKalb Citizens Advocacy Council, shared similar worries this week, saying her group was “alarmed and mystified” by the lack of transparency.
Jones’ proposal “would eliminate super districts with little, if any, public discussion,” Hinkel wrote in a statement provided to the AJC. “This is extremely disturbing.”
Ed Williams, leader of the local watchdog group Concerned Citizens for Effective Government, went a step further. He argued that eliminating super districts would leave all DeKalb residents with one representative on the commission instead of two — which would constitute a change of government significant enough to require a public referendum.
DEKALB HOUSE DELEGATION REDISTRICTING PUBLIC HEARINGS
- Noon on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Streamed live on the delegation’s Facebook page, which will be monitored for questions and comments.
- 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Conducted via Zoom, with advanced registration required. Register here.
- Noon on Wednesday, Feb. 9. Streamed live on the delegation’s Facebook page.
About the Author