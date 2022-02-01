DeKalb legislators to hold public hearings on local redistricting

Jones, D-Decatur, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last week that he was working on a proposal that would eliminate super districts and redraw commission maps to include seven smaller districts. The status of that effort was not immediately clear Tuesday morning, but Jones previously said he would reveal his maps sometime this week.

The potential proposal has already raised some concerns.

Current Super Commissioner Ted Terry has expressed concerns about the seemingly rushed nature of such a significant change, which he said would be better suited for discussion by a county charter review commission.

Mary Hinkel, chair of the DeKalb Citizens Advocacy Council, shared similar worries this week, saying her group was “alarmed and mystified” by the lack of transparency.

Jones’ proposal “would eliminate super districts with little, if any, public discussion,” Hinkel wrote in a statement provided to the AJC. “This is extremely disturbing.”

Ed Williams, leader of the local watchdog group Concerned Citizens for Effective Government, went a step further. He argued that eliminating super districts would leave all DeKalb residents with one representative on the commission instead of two — which would constitute a change of government significant enough to require a public referendum.

