DeKalb hosting Easter food giveaway to combat rising grocery prices

Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, the county will hand out 5,000 boxes of produce, chicken and eggs, according to a news release. DeKalb has routinely held weekend food giveaways since May 2020 in an effort to help residents in need make it through the coronavirus pandemic.

In partnership with several churches, the county has given away more than 68,000 boxes of food since then. DeKalb is using federal coronavirus relief funds to purchase the food and hold the weekend giveaways.