DeKalb hosting Easter food giveaway to combat rising grocery prices

DeKalb County will distribute 5,000 boxes of produce and chicken during its Easter Food Distribution this weekend. CONTRIBUTED

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

DeKalb County will host its latest food distribution event this weekend to help residents put an Easter meal on the table amid rising grocery prices.

Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, the county will hand out 5,000 boxes of produce, chicken and eggs, according to a news release. DeKalb has routinely held weekend food giveaways since May 2020 in an effort to help residents in need make it through the coronavirus pandemic.

In partnership with several churches, the county has given away more than 68,000 boxes of food since then. DeKalb is using federal coronavirus relief funds to purchase the food and hold the weekend giveaways.

Saturday’s event will be held at the following locations. Food is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road in Stone Mountain

Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur

Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way in Stonecrest

The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Boulevard in Decatur

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest

Plaza Fiesta, 4166 Buford Highway NE in Chamblee

Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Rd. SE in Atlanta

Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur

About the Author

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers DeKalb County for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

