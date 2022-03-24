3 inflation-impacted costs that can eat away your retirement

Health care

Health care costs can impact budgets long-term even if the spike in inflation rates is short-lived. If the inflation rate continues for one to two years, that will increase lifetime health care costs by over $85,000 for a 65-year-old couple. Total lifetime healthcare costs include Medicare part B and part D, supplemental insurance and out-of-pocket costs, according to Plan Adviser.

To mitigate health care expenditures, U.S. News and World Report recommends reviewing your plans and benefits and asking about ways to save on prescription medicines from your pharmacy.

Housing

The increased housing demand combined with the low vacancy rate and increasing rents has been driving up housing prices in Atlanta, Alex Hsu, a Georgia Tech finance professor, told 11Alive. Rent prices for an average 1-bedroom apartment increased by 22% in December. The national average of rent listings has increased by 17.6%, according to a report from Apartment List. U.S. News recommends retirees consider downsizing to save on rent and research the markets if they plan to buy or sell a home.

