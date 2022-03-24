ajc logo
3 inflation-impacted costs that can eat away your retirement

Aging in Atlanta
By Anagha Ramakrishnan, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

As the inflation rate in Atlanta approaches 10% — higher than the 7% national average — retirees in particular are concerned about how increased costs will impact their retirement savings.

According to Marketplace, Atlanta’s labor market shortages, increasing population and insufficient housing supply are all causes of the higher than average inflation rate.

Here are some costs you should look out for to understand how inflation impacts your retirement budget.

Daily expenses

Groceries, gas and energy bills have all been impacted by inflation. The inflation rate of food costs approached 17.3% in February, according to Trading Economics. Prices of meats such as poultry, fish and eggs rose by 12.5% over the past few years, while beef, veal and bacon increased by 18.6%, according to CNN. Cereal, milk, rice, pasta and fresh fruit increased by about 1%.

Energy costs, meanwhile, increased by 28.2% last year, driving gas prices up $1.34 higher than the average in the past year. The price of one barrel of oil has jumped to $110, an increase of 15% over the past week, according to the World Economic Forum.

Health care

Health care costs can impact budgets long-term even if the spike in inflation rates is short-lived. If the inflation rate continues for one to two years, that will increase lifetime health care costs by over $85,000 for a 65-year-old couple. Total lifetime healthcare costs include Medicare part B and part D, supplemental insurance and out-of-pocket costs, according to Plan Adviser.

To mitigate health care expenditures, U.S. News and World Report recommends reviewing your plans and benefits and asking about ways to save on prescription medicines from your pharmacy.

Housing

The increased housing demand combined with the low vacancy rate and increasing rents has been driving up housing prices in Atlanta, Alex Hsu, a Georgia Tech finance professor, told 11Alive. Rent prices for an average 1-bedroom apartment increased by 22% in December. The national average of rent listings has increased by 17.6%, according to a report from Apartment List. U.S. News recommends retirees consider downsizing to save on rent and research the markets if they plan to buy or sell a home.

About the Author

Anagha Ramakrishnan
