DeKalb County hosting another food giveaway this weekend

Volunteer Fay Reid loads a car with food at The Gallery at South DeKalb mall on Friday, July 10, 2020, at a food drive organized by DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson.

Credit: Hyosub Shin

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

DeKalb County will host another free food distribution event this weekend.

Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, the county will give away a total of 3,600 boxes of produce and chicken during an event hosted in partnership with six local churches. It has hosted similar events, which are meant to address food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic, every month since May 2020.

DeKalb has given away more than 64,500 boxes of food during that time period, officials said. Federal coronavirus relief funds have been used to purchase the food.

Recent inflation had added yet another layer of urgency to the effort.

“As food prices continue to soar, many people are struggling to keep food on their tables,” DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said in a news release. “This food distribution will help to relieve the burden residents have of feeding their families.”

Saturday’s event will be held at the following locations. Food is distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

  • Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road in Stone Mountain
  • Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way in Stonecrest
  • New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest
  • Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker
  • The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd. in Decatur
  • Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur

