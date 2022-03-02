DeKalb County hosting another food giveaway this weekend

Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, the county will give away a total of 3,600 boxes of produce and chicken during an event hosted in partnership with six local churches. It has hosted similar events, which are meant to address food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic, every month since May 2020.

DeKalb has given away more than 64,500 boxes of food during that time period, officials said. Federal coronavirus relief funds have been used to purchase the food.