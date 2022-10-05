BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-85 in Gwinnett County
DeKalb hosting another food giveaway this weekend

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

DeKalb County will host its latest food giveaway this weekend — with a special invite extended to any residents hosting evacuees from Hurricane Ian.

“People of goodwill are encouraged to love our neighbors as ourselves,” DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said in a news release. “We are helping those who are helping others.”

DeKalb has hosted the monthly food distributions since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, using federal relief funds to try to address food insecurity and inflation.

ExploreDeKalb CEO pitches $8M for Grady, $12M to expand Emory Hillandale
ExploreA year into new consent decree, DeKalb making progress on sewer repairs

A total of 5,000 boxes of produce and chicken will be distributed at the latest event, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Distribution will take place at the following eight locations:

  • Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road in Stone Mountain
  • Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur
  • Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way in Stonecrest
  • The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd. in Decatur
  • New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest
  • Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker
  • Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Road SE in Atlanta
  • Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur

Food will be provided on a first come, first served basis.

