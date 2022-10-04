DeKalb CEO pitches $8M for Grady, $11.9M to expand Emory Hillandale

The expansion will not make Emory Hillandale a Level I trauma center, a designation meaning it’s equipped to care for the most urgent victims of violence, car crashes and brain trauma. Upon AMC’s closure, Grady will be the Atlanta area’s only such facility.

Officials hope, however, that the Hillandale expansion could reduce the flow of non-Level 1 patients to Grady.

“This is the reality that we face, and consequently we have to go forward,” Thurmond said. “Wellstar is not going to retract its decision.”

Under the CEO’s proposal, the $11.9 million allotment for that hospital would be distributed as follows:

$4.7 million to expand the emergency waiting room by up to 15 “bays.”

$4.5 million to renovate the hospital’s second-floor intensive care unit.

$1.7 million to replace the hospital’s CT scanner.

$1.1 million create a new Hillandale Trauma Recovery Center, a “hospital-based violence prevention program that will employ 10 specialists, including psychologists, outreach workers and behavioral health specialists, devoted to violence prevention and trauma recovery.”

A $250,000 grant to a nonprofit “that will inform and encourage eligible uninsured residents to register for American Affordable Care Act, Medicaid and other subsidized insurance coverages.”

Dane Peterson, Emory Healthcare’s interim CEO and president, and other representatives from the hospital system attended the virtual county commission meeting were Thurmond made his proposal. They expressed support for the idea.

DeKalb, meanwhile, already sends millions to Grady annually. This year’s regular contribution scheduled to be $22.2 million. The additional $8 million allotment proposed on Tuesday would help offset the hospital’s operating deficit, officials said.

State officials have also pledged a $130 million contribution to help Grady expand its operations in the wake of AMC’s closure. But that work is likely to take at least two years.

A specific time frame was not available. But Thurmond is hopeful an expansion at Emory Hillandale could provide shorter term relief.

DeKalb COO Zach Williams said Tuesday that the $8 million for Grady would come from the county’s federal American Rescue Plan funds. The Emory Hillandale expenditures would include about $3 million from ARP and $8.9 million from the county’s general fund reserves.

The CEO’s proposal will follow the normal county commission process. The soonest is could be approved is next week.

