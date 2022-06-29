ajc logo
X

DeKalb health centers now offering COVID vaccinations for kids under 5

211104-Decatur-James Green, 9, gets a pat on the head from his dad Chris Green after getting his first COVID-19 vaccine shot at DeKalb Pediatric Center in Decatur on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 4, 2021. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray

Combined ShapeCaption
211104-Decatur-James Green, 9, gets a pat on the head from his dad Chris Green after getting his first COVID-19 vaccine shot at DeKalb Pediatric Center in Decatur on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 4, 2021. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

The DeKalb County health department is now offering vaccinations for children under 5 years old.

Officials said the county received its first doses of the Moderna (approved for ages 6 months to 5 years old) and Pfizer (approved for 6 months to 4 years) on Tuesday. They’re available to the public starting Wednesday and are offered at four regional health centers.

Most locations are open from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The North DeKalb center is closed on Thursdays and Fridays.

ExploreDeKalb to close COVID testing site in Stonecrest

View the full schedule and list of locations below.

Parents must accompany all children under 17 years old who are receiving vaccines. If the accompanying adult present is not the parent or legal guardian, the adult must bring a consent form completed by the child’s parent or legal guardian.

Appointments can be scheduled online. Information is also available in both English and Spanish.

Combined ShapeCaption
The schedule for four DeKalb health centers now offering vaccinations for children under 5 years old.

Credit: SCREENSHOT

The schedule for four DeKalb health centers now offering vaccinations for children under 5 years old.

Credit: SCREENSHOT

Combined ShapeCaption
The schedule for four DeKalb health centers now offering vaccinations for children under 5 years old.

Credit: SCREENSHOT

Credit: SCREENSHOT

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta Office of Inspector General has investigated 32 complaints in first 18 months2h ago
Biggest corporate convention since pandemic opens in Atlanta this week
18h ago
Delta warns of challenges over 4th of July weekend, allows rebookings
1h ago
Judge drops prison time for former Atlanta principal in cheating case
17h ago
Judge drops prison time for former Atlanta principal in cheating case
17h ago
Alpharetta doctor sentenced to 3 years in federal prison
21h ago
The Latest
Avondale Estates celebrates 4th of July
10m ago
Judge rules Stonecrest recycling plant improperly obtained permit
1h ago
DeKalb to close COVID testing site in Stonecrest
1h ago
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top