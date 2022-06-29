DeKalb health centers now offering COVID vaccinations for kids under 5

Officials said the county received its first doses of the Moderna (approved for ages 6 months to 5 years old) and Pfizer (approved for 6 months to 4 years) on Tuesday. They’re available to the public starting Wednesday and are offered at four regional health centers.

Most locations are open from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The North DeKalb center is closed on Thursdays and Fridays.