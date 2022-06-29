DeKalb health centers now offering COVID vaccinations for kids under 5

The DeKalb County health department is now offering vaccinations for children under 5 years old.
Officials said the county received its first doses of the Moderna (approved for ages 6 months to 5 years old) and Pfizer (approved for 6 months to 4 years) on Tuesday. They’re available to the public starting Wednesday and are offered at four regional health centers.
Most locations are open from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The North DeKalb center is closed on Thursdays and Fridays.
View the full schedule and list of locations below.
Parents must accompany all children under 17 years old who are receiving vaccines. If the accompanying adult present is not the parent or legal guardian, the adult must bring a consent form completed by the child’s parent or legal guardian.
Appointments can be scheduled online. Information is also available in both English and Spanish.
