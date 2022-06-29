BreakingNews
Delta warns of challenges over 4th of July weekend, allows rebookings
DeKalb to close COVID testing site in Stonecrest

August 16, 2021: DeKalb County: Motorists packed the driveway Monday morning at First Alliance Church located at 2512 N Druid Hills Road in Atlanta on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 where Viral Solutions provided COVID-19 testing and vaccinations with no appointments.

August 16, 2021: DeKalb County: Motorists packed the driveway Monday morning at First Alliance Church located at 2512 N Druid Hills Road in Atlanta on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 where Viral Solutions provided COVID-19 testing and vaccinations with no appointments. 90 percent of intensive care beds are now taken throughout the State’s hospitals and COVID-19 cases are trending towards 1-million cases across the state. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago
Brookhaven site remains open; free at-home tests available

The DeKalb Board of Health’s COVID-19 testing site in Stonecrest is closing.

The site at 2994 Turner Hill Road will close at the end of the day Thursday, leaving just one county-run mass testing location remaining in DeKalb. That site (at the Brookhaven MARTA station, 1238 Apple Valley Road NE) will still offer testing from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Testing is free but appointments are required.

ExploreCoronavirus in Georgia: COVID-19 dashboard

The DeKalb Board of Health will also continue to offer free at-home COVID-19 test kits at all of its regional health center locations. No health insurance or ID is required to obtain the kits.

A list of health center locations can be found here.

