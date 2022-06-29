DeKalb to close COVID testing site in Stonecrest

The DeKalb Board of Health’s COVID-19 testing site in Stonecrest is closing.
The site at 2994 Turner Hill Road will close at the end of the day Thursday, leaving just one county-run mass testing location remaining in DeKalb. That site (at the Brookhaven MARTA station, 1238 Apple Valley Road NE) will still offer testing from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Testing is free but appointments are required.
The DeKalb Board of Health will also continue to offer free at-home COVID-19 test kits at all of its regional health center locations. No health insurance or ID is required to obtain the kits.
A list of health center locations can be found here.
