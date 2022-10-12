DeKalb hazardous waste recycling event is Oct. 15

The DeKalb County Sanitation Division will host its fall household hazardous waste recycling event from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 at the Sanitation Division’s Central Transfer Station, 3720 Leroy Scott Drive, Decatur.
Participation is free and open only to DeKalb County residents to properly dispose of dangerous household items that are no longer in use.
Proof of residency may be requested.
Acceptable will be hazardous materials such as aerosols, batteries, adhesives, flammables, lawn care products, fluorescent light bulbs, photo chemicals, paint, paint-related products and artist supplies.
Paint will be limited to 10 gallons per vehicle.
Not accepted will be agricultural waste, ammunition, radioactive materials, pharmaceuticals and biohazardous/biomedical waste.
Because of COVID-19, masks are required for event staff and residents.
Information: Sanitation Division’s Customer Care team at 404-294-2900 or sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov, DeKalbSanitation.com
