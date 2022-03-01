DeKalb commissioner offers resolution supporting Ukraine

The DeKalb County commission could soon adopt a symbolic resolution offering support for Ukraine and its residents.
The resolution put forth Tuesday by Commissioner Ted Terry condemns Russian President Vladimir Putin following his military’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine, and endorses sanctions enacted by the Biden Administration.
It says DeKalb prides itself on being a diverse, welcoming county and “proudly stands alongside Ukraine, its people, and its leaders.” It also says the county will commit to “fostering a welcoming environment for those seeking refuge from conflict.”
The resolution could be voted on next week.
“The world matters to DeKalb County. More than half a million men, women, and children have already been displaced in Ukraine,” Terry said in a press release that referenced the poem enshrined at the base of the State of Liberty.
“It’s more important than any point in modern history for us to continue to shine our lamp beside the golden door, to the tempest-tost, persecuted families.”
About the Author