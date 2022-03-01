Hamburger icon
DeKalb commissioner offers resolution supporting Ukraine

Clarkston Mayor Ted Terry, speaking last year before a solidarity event for refugees at Clarkston International Bible Church. (Photo/Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

The DeKalb County commission could soon adopt a symbolic resolution offering support for Ukraine and its residents.

The resolution put forth Tuesday by Commissioner Ted Terry condemns Russian President Vladimir Putin following his military’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine, and endorses sanctions enacted by the Biden Administration.

It says DeKalb prides itself on being a diverse, welcoming county and “proudly stands alongside Ukraine, its people, and its leaders.” It also says the county will commit to “fostering a welcoming environment for those seeking refuge from conflict.”

ExploreUkrainians, supporters rally in Atlanta
ExploreRussian forces step up attacks on Ukraine's civilian areas

The resolution could be voted on next week.

“The world matters to DeKalb County. More than half a million men, women, and children have already been displaced in Ukraine,” Terry said in a press release that referenced the poem enshrined at the base of the State of Liberty.

“It’s more important than any point in modern history for us to continue to shine our lamp beside the golden door, to the tempest-tost, persecuted families.”

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

