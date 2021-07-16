DeKalb County earns national awards for senior, youth virtual programs

NACo recognized DeKalb Senior Center Without Walls: Virtual Village as an example of innovation and excellence in Human Services Category. Established in March 2020, the DeKalb County Human Services Department sought to continue to provide essential care for DeKalb’s senior population in a time of uncertainty and crisis. The Human Services Department developed the Virtual Village to streamline access and information on county services and provide up-to-date information on pandemic-related topics in a safe social setting for continued community engagement.

NACo also recognized DeKalb Virtual Career Academy as an example of innovation and excellence in Youth and Children Services Category. Operating virtually for the first time in 2020, WorkSource DeKalb continued its mission to provide an outlet for DeKalb County students to cultivate soft skills, technical skills and help close the learning gap exacerbated by the pandemic. The Virtual Academy provides supportive academic training and critical work experience in healthcare, business technology, digital technology, programming, and information technology for DeKalb County youth and young adults and helped students earn credentials towards future education and training.