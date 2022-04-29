ajc logo
DeKalb closing one COVID testing site, reducing hours at others

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

Citing decreased demand, the DeKalb County Board of Health will soon close one of its COVID-19 testing sites and reduce hours at two others.

The site at Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church (1879 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta) will close for good at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 13.

The remaining two sites, which are staffed by Viral Solutions, will have new schedules starting Monday.

Testing in the parking lot of the Brookhaven MARTA station (1238 Apple Valley Road NE, Brookhaven) will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The site at the former Sam’s Club in Stonecrest (2994 Turner Hill Road) will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

These locations are the only ones operated by the DeKalb County Board of Health, but testing remains available at many pharmacies and other retail locations. At-home tests can also be purchased.

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

