DeKalb Board of Health reaches 100,000th COVID-19 test milestone

“We certainly couldn’t have reached this milestone without tireless efforts of the Board of Health’s staff and our DeKalb County business and faith community partners, as well as local government,” said DeKalb County District Health Director Dr. S. Elizabeth Ford. “The business and faith communities have really stepped up to make their facilities and properties available. The residents of DeKalb County and surrounding communities will be forever grateful for their generosity during this pandemic.”

Although tremendous strides towards combating this pandemic have been made, there is still work to be done as the fight to combat COVID-19 continues, according to officials. The new mission for everyone in this battle, now more important than ever, is to get a flu shot; especially who are at high risk for developing serious flu complications including adults ages 65 and older, young children, pregnant women and people with chronic health conditions like asthma and diabetes. Simultaneously, we cannot let our guard down as we continue to fight COVID-19, according to a statement.