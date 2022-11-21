DeKalb adds Saturday voting ahead of Senate runoff

The Saturday after Thanksgiving has been added to DeKalb County’s plans for advance voting ahead of next month’s U.S. Senate runoff.
The local elections board previously approved offering early voting on Nov. 26, pending the outcome of a lawsuit challenging the state’s interpretation of a law prohibiting voting on the Saturday following a holiday. The Democratic Party of Georgia and Sen. Raphael Warnock — who’s vying for reelection against Republican Herschel Walker— argued that the law did not apply to runoff elections.
A Fulton County judge agreed.
“Given the accelerated timeline of the runoff, we are gratified that the courts ruled in favor of voters and ensuring the greatest access possible to participate in the election,” DeKalb elections board chair Dele Lowman Smith said in a news release. “We ask voters to bring an extra helping of patience and gratitude to the polls as our staff and poll workers are working through the holiday to carry out the runoff.”
DeKalb County’s early voting schedule ahead of the Dec. 6 election is now set as follows:
Wednesday, Nov. 23: Voting available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the county elections office (4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300 in Decatur)
Saturday, Nov. 26: Voting available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at three locations: Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody; the DeKalb election office, 4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300 in Decatur; and the Gallery at South DeKalb (South DeKalb Mall), 2845 Candler Road in Decatur.
Sunday, Nov. 27: Voting available from noon to 5 p.m. at 16 locations (listed below). Hours may ultimately be extended, pending staffing and availability.
Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2: Voting will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day at the 16 locations listed below. Additional locations could be added, pending availability.
EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS FOR NOV. 27-DEC. 2
- Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road in Stone Mountain
- Bessie Branham Recreation Center, 2051 Delano Drive NE in Atlanta
- Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur
- Briarwood Recreation Center, 2235 Briarwood Way NE in Brookhaven
- Clarkston Library, 951 N. Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston
- County Line - Ellenwood Library, 4331 River Road in Ellenwood
- Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody
- Emory University, 1599 Clifton Road in Atlanta
- DeKalb County elections office, 4380 Memorial Drive in Decatur
- North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive in Chamblee
- The Gallery at South DeKalb, 2801 Candler Road in Decatur
- Former Sam’s Club building, 2994 Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest
- Salem-Panola Library, 5137 Salem Road in Stonecrest
- Tucker Library, 5234 LaVista Road in Tucker
- Wade Walker YMCA, 5605 Rockbridge Road SW in Stone Mountain
- Wesley Chapel Library, 2861 Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur
About the Author