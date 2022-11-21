DeKalb adds Saturday voting ahead of Senate runoff

Wednesday, Nov. 23: Voting available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the county elections office (4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300 in Decatur)

Saturday, Nov. 26: Voting available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at three locations: Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody; the DeKalb election office, 4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300 in Decatur; and the Gallery at South DeKalb (South DeKalb Mall), 2845 Candler Road in Decatur.

Sunday, Nov. 27: Voting available from noon to 5 p.m. at 16 locations (listed below). Hours may ultimately be extended, pending staffing and availability.

Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2: Voting will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day at the 16 locations listed below. Additional locations could be added, pending availability.

EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS FOR NOV. 27-DEC. 2