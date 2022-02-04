Contentious DeKalb redistricting proposal would require a referendum

Under the county’s unique charter, such changes are required to be voted on by the public.

The Office of Legislative Counsel, which offers legal guidance for state legislators, confirmed a vote would be needed in its newly released letter.

It added that such a vote could not be held this year because, under law, it would have to be held either during May’s primary or November’s general election. Both of those dates are after the candidate qualifying period that begins March 7.

Several county commission seats — including one super district — are on this year’s ballot.

Reached Friday afternoon, Jones said he hadn’t seen the legislative counsel’s letter but, if necessary, he would move to hold a referendum in 2023.

That, however, leaves plenty of remaining questions for local redistricting and reapportionment, which by law must take place every 10 years. Redrawn local maps are expected to be submitted to the state by the middle of this month.

While Jones has pushed his proposal, DeKalb County’s delegation to the state House has been discussing redistricting maps put forth by the county commission itself. Those maps make few substantive changes to existing lines.

The House delegation has two public meetings to discuss redistricting scheduled next week:

6:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom, with advanced registration required. Register here.

Noon Wednesday, streamed live on the delegation’s Facebook page.

Jones previously said the Senate delegation planned to hold public meetings as well. Those dates and times have not been announced.