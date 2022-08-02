DeKalb working to contain sewer main break

DeKalb County crews were working to contain and repair a “sewer main break” near Bouldercrest Road and I-285, officials said Monday night.
Few details were immediately available. But a press release said the broken 24-inch sewer main was “in an isolated, wooded area with no public access.” The issue was discovered when “crews performing routine stream monitoring detected elevated levels of fecal coliform and began an investigation.”
Officials said Monday night that contractors were preparing to set up a bypass pump to stop the spill while also making plans for a more permanent repair.
DeKalb’s sewer system was neglected for decades and spills from the aging infrastructure routinely send wastewater out into the community and the environment. That includes local waterways, where bacteria like E. coli can create ecological and public health hazards.
Spills have been especially prolific in what’s known as the Snapfinger Basin, which covers much of the southern end of the county.
That said, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond has made the sewer and water systems a priority during his tenure and hundreds of millions of dollars have already been spent on repairs. A new consent decree with state and federal environmental regulators, which guides the county’s ongoing repair and replacement projects, was put in place last September.
But there’s still plenty of work to be done.
