Clarkston Cares Food Pantry schedule announced

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
33 minutes ago

Fall dates have been announced for free food giveaways at the Clarkston Community Center, 3701 College Ave., Clarkston.

Hours and dates are 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 8, Nov. 5 and Dec. 3 for the Clarkston Cares Food Pantry.

Emergency assistance through the food pantry also is available.

Cans of nonperishable food items are being collected in person 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays at the Clarkston Community Center (CCC) or online through Amazon at amzn.to/3F3xt4t.

Information: 404-508-1050, info@ClarkstonCommunityCenter.org

Carolyn Cunningham
