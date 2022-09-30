Clarkston Cares Food Pantry schedule announced

Fall dates have been announced for free food giveaways at the Clarkston Community Center, 3701 College Ave., Clarkston.
Hours and dates are 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 8, Nov. 5 and Dec. 3 for the Clarkston Cares Food Pantry.
Emergency assistance through the food pantry also is available.
Cans of nonperishable food items are being collected in person 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays at the Clarkston Community Center (CCC) or online through Amazon at amzn.to/3F3xt4t.
Information: 404-508-1050, info@ClarkstonCommunityCenter.org
